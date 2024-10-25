7 shooters arrested with alleged links with Lawrence Bishnoi gang

New Delhi: In a major success to the police, as many as seven shooters with alleged links with Lawrence Bishnoi gang have been arrested on Friday said reports.

On the arrest of seven shooters, Additional CP Special Cell Pramod Kumar Kushwaha said, “Seven shooters have been arrested by the Counter Intelligence team of the Special Cell…” The first arrest of Ritesh, was made in Delhi on October 23.

Further, “A person named Sukharam was arrested from Rajasthan. There have also been arrests from Abohar and Sirsa of Punjab. They were planning the murder of a person named Sunil Pehelwan in Rajasthan. They also carried out recce twice. A GPS tracking device has also been recovered from them…”

Reports added that, “They were getting direct instructions from RJ Bishnoi, who is working independently but he had been a part of the Lawrence syndicate in the past… The maternal uncle of the target is from a political background and he also has a business… This has nothing to do with the Baba Siddique murder so far…”