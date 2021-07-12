7 prisoners escape Arunachal jail by throwing chilli powder

Itanagar: Seven undertrial inmates fled from East Siang district jail in Arunachal Pradesh by spraying chilli, salt and pepper powders on the jail guards, police said on Monday.

A police official said that a massive search operation has been launched to nab the escaped prisoners immediately after the undertrial jailbirds escaped from the jail located in district headquarters in Pasighat on Sunday night.

Also Read: Centre government deploys NDRF as flashfloods hit Himachal Pradesh

Five jail guards were injured in the attack. Around 100 prisoners are lodged in the district jail in East Siang district in eastern Arunachal Pradesh which shares borders with Assam.

The seven fleeing prisoners have been identified as Abhijit Gogoi, Taro Hamam, Kalom Apang, Talum Panying, Subhash Mandal, Raja Tayeng and Dani Gamlin.

(IANS)