7 of family swept away in waterfall near Mumbai, 3 bodies fished out

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, seven members of a family were swept away by the gushing waters of a waterfall in Lonavala near Maharashtra. Out of the total, bodies of three deceased has been fished out while two other managed to swim back.

According to reports, the family were holidaying in the hill station just 80 km from Mumbai. The family were standing on a rock in the middle of the rhapsodic falls, holding on to each other and hoping to move against the tide and onto the land when they swept away downstream.

The locals and other tourists present on the spot gathered and called for help. On receiving information, police reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

Informing about the incident to media, Lonavala Police Station incharge Mayur Agnave said that the tragedy occurred around 2 p.m. when the victims, all from Pune, and some others had gone to enjoy the waterfall, gushing in the hilly forests near the Bhushi Dam.

The deceased have been identified as Shaista L Ansari (36), Amaima A Ansari, (13), Umaish A Ansari (8). Two other victims are Adnan S. Ansari (9) and Maria A. Syed (9) are missing and rescue operation is underway.

Taking serious cognizance of the tragedy, the Lonavala Police have issued an appeal asking people to exercise extreme caution while visiting some of the popular monsoon picnic spots in and around the hill station.

They have also urged the people to refrain from straying into unknown or isolated areas which may prove dangerous.