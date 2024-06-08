7 Maoists killed, 3 jawans injured in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur

Narayanpur: As many as seven Maoists were killed while three jawans were injured in an encounter in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh. The injured jawans are the personnels of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

According to reports, a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation at arounfd 3 pm in a forest near Gobel and Thulthuli villages in Orchha area of the district when the encounter took place.

Reportedly, personnel of the police’s District Reserve Guard from Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Dantewada and Bastar districts and the 45th battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were involved in the operation.

During the gun battle, seven Maoists were killed on the spot. Following this, the bodies of the deceased in uniform and some weapons were recovered from the spot. Meanwhile, the identities of the Maoists are yet to be ascertained.

The injured jawans were immediately rushed to hospital and are undergoing treatment. Further search operation is underway.

Earlier, at least least seven Maoists were killed in police encounter in Chhatisgarh’s Narayanpur district bordering Malkangiri district of Odisha.

According to sources, exchange of fire occurred between Maoists and police while the cops were on search operation in Abujhamad forest. During the exchange of fire, four of the Maoists were killed.

Reportedly, the cops also seized a large quantity of Maoist materials and guns from the spot.