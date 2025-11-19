7 Maoists, including women killed in police encounter in Andhra Pradesh

Advertisement

Malkangiri: At least seven Maoists, including three women, were killed in an exchange of fire at Maredumilli in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

Maoists central committee member Thippiri Tirupati alias Devji, who was the general secretary is believed to be among the seven slain Maoists.

Police have reportedly identified one person as Meturi Jokha Rao alias Shankar.

Andhra Pradesh’s additional director general (intelligence) Mahesh Chandra Laddha said the seven were killed in an exchange of fire with the forces involved in a combing operation in Maredumilli after Tuesday’s gun battle.

“We are yet to receive the full details of the exchange of fire from the ground. We are still compiling the information,” he said amid reports of Devji’s killing. He added that security forces were maintaining surveillance.

During the search operation, the security forces have recovered 2 AK-47 including eight guns and huge amount of Maoist explosives from the site.

Yesterday, Madvi Hidma, 50, a Maoist central committee member and commander of its first battalion, his wife, Madakam Raje, 44, and four other Maoists were killed in Maredumilli.

Hidma, a native of Purvati village in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, was one of the most feared Maoist commanders. He was involved in the deadliest ambushes in Chhattisgarh over two decades.