7 killed, several critical in coal mine blast in West Bengal

Birbhum (West Bengal): As many as seven people were killed, and several others were injured on Monday after a blast at a coal mine in Birbhum district of West Bengal. According to reports, the incident occurred at a private coal mine, located in Lokpur area of Birbhum district in West Bengal.

The blast occurred while carrying out an explosion to extract coal. Bodies were seen lying all around the ground near the blast site. There was confusion at the site as workers were seen running around for shelter and away from the mine.

The locals and the police reached the spot and immediately started rescue operations. Detailed reports awaited in this matter. The injured have been rushed to the nearly hospital.

