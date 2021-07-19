7 killed, 8 injured in fatal road accident in Uttar Pradesh

uttar pradesh road accident
Representational Image (Credit: IANS)

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): Seven persons were killed and eight others injured in a collision between two buses on the Agra-Chandausi Highway in the early hours of Monday.

The accident occurred near the Laharavan village when a bus carrying a marriage party was parked on the roadside due to a punctured tyre and it was hit by another bus.

Superintendent of Police, Chakresh Mishra, said, “Those killed have been identified as Virpal, 60, Happy, 35, Chhote, 40, Rakesh, 30, Abhay, 18, Vineet, 30, and Bhure, 25.

They were returning from a wedding when the accident took place.

The injured were admitted to a hospital while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the SP said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has directed officials to ensure all relief to the victims.

