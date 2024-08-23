7 killed in landslides due to heavy rain in Tripura

Agartala: As many as seven people from two families, including three women and a child were killed in landslides due to heavy rain in Tripura. With this, the death toll due to landslides has increased to 20.

According to reports given by the state’s Disaster Management officials, seven members of two families died at Santirbazar in South Tripura district when their houses collapsed due to a massive landslide.

On receiving information about the collapsing for the house, the disaster management response force personnel rushed to the spot and recovered all the bodies along with local people.

Following this, the Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha said that the state government would provide Rs 4 lakh as financial assistance to each affected family.

Earlier on Monday, 13 people including that of a 12-year-old girl and a woman died in South Tripura, Gomati, and Khowai districts due to landslides while two persons were also said to be missing.

As per reports, over around 65,500 people are taking shelter in 450 relief camps in all eight districts of the state. Meanwhile, as many as 17 lakh people were affected in the entire state, which witnessed the devastating floods since Monday.