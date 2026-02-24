Jharkhand Air ambulance crash: All 7 onboard confirmed dead

Advertisement

Ranchi: All seven on board passengers were killed after the air ambulance crashed in Chatra district of Jharkhand yesterday night.

The victims of the accident are identified as the patient, Sanjay Kumar (41), Dr Vikas Kumar Gupta, Sachin Kumar Mishra, Archana Devi, Dhuru Kumar, Captain Vivek Vikas Bhagat and Captain Savrajdeep Singh.

It is being said that the Plane took off from the Ranchi airport for Delhi airport at 7.11 PM and just 20 minutes after taking off it went missing and later it was reported that the plane has been found crashed near Simaria which is a densely forested area of Chatra district, Jharkhand.

As per reports, the air ambulance was arranged for Sanjay to travel from Ranchi to Delhi for better treatment and was in a very serious condition as he had 65% burn injuries and was under treatment at a local hospital in Jharkhand.

The reason behind the air ambulance crash is said to be because of the bad weather conditions but the real cause is not yet determined.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

