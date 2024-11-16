7 including bride-groom killed in deadly road accident in UP

Bijnor (UP): At least seven people died including a newly married couple in a tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor while returning after their wedding on Saturday morning. The deadly accident happened as it was foggy and the speeding vehicle rammed into a tempo, killing four people from the marriage party and three others including the driver.

The bride and the groom tied the knot in Jharkhand on Friday evening. They were en route to the groom’s paternal home in Bijnor’s Dhampur when their vehicle collided with a tempo on National Highway-74. As the head-on collision occurred both the vehicles fell into a ditch, terribly damaging the vehicles and killing the passengers.

According to reports, there were at least 11 passengers in the vehicle, including the bride, the groom, his aunt and his brother. The couple and their four family members died in the accident while two others who sustained injuries were rushed to a community health centre.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the deaths and wished speedy recovery to the injured. He has also directed district officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured and expedite relief work.