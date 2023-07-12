7 including 2 Nigerians held in Mumbai for illicit trafficking of Drugs

Mumbai: As many as 7 persons including two Nigerians were arrested in Mumbai of Maharashtra on Wednesday for allegedly doing illicit trafficking of drugs. ANI tweeted about it today. Reportedly, cocaine worth Rs 16,14,000 was also seized from the possession of the accused persons.

Multiple raids were carried out in the Malad area of Mumbai, Virar and Pune, Mumbai Police said.

The said Drug syndicate was reportedly being operated by a 58 year old mother and her son and another woman of 57 yrs from Malad with the help of two Nigerians.

The trick was that the accused woman was travelling during night time from Dadar to Pune by passenger taxi to hide herself and doing illicit trafficking of Drugs, said Mumbai Police.