7-foot crocodile found inside Gujarat home bathroom

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Gujarat: Residents of Gujarat’s Anand district received the shock of their life as a seven-foot crocodile was found inside their bathroom.

The reptile was found inside Balabhai Chauhan’s house at a late hour in the night when his dogs started barking continuously.

It took over an hour to rescue it, and the crocodile was caught unhurt without any injuries.

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The wild animal was then released to a water body nearby under the protection of wildlife authorities.

Forest officers guess that due to the monsoon, the reptile must have strayed from a water body to its residence.