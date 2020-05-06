7 flights to fly 2,350 people from 6 countries to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As many as 2,350 Indians stranded in six countries would arrive here in seven flights, a top Telangana official said on Wednesday.

Seven flights to Hyderabad will be part of the largest evacuation exercise ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, beginning on May 7. Under the exercise, the Centre will operate 64 flights till May 13 to bring home nearly 14,800 nationals stranded abroad due to the coronavirus lockdown.

During the day, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar reviewed arrangements for arrival of people by special flights.

He said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had issued orders regarding movement of Indian nationals stranded in foreign countries and also the standard operating protocol (SOP).

He asked officials to make arrangements for institutional quarantine, medical screening at the airport and coordination with the nodal officers, designated by the Ministry of External Affairs.

As per the guideline, the returnee will have to undergo institutional quarantine at their own cost. There will be medical teams for regular check-ups. Transport arrangements from airport to quarantine centres have been entrusted to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

The Chief Secretary asked officials to co-ordinate with hotels to prepare the 14-day stay packages as per budgets of different travellers.

The special flights will be operated by Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express. Only the Covid-19 negative persons will be allowed to travel. About 2,000 people are expected to fly back to India daily.

Shanthi Kumari, Special Chief Secretary (Health & Family Welfare); Principal Secretaries Sunil Sharma and Vikas Raj; Jithender, Additional Director General (Law & Order); Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development); and airport, immigration officials attended the meeting.