7 dead, 2 trapped as fire breaks out in chemical factory of Rajasthan

Rajasthan: A fire broke out on Monday in a chemical factory in which 7 workers were burned alive in Khushkhera-Karoli industrial area in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

It is also said that a total nine people were inside the factory when the fire broke out. Out of the nine worker, two workers are still trapped inside the burning factory.

As per reports, police got to know about this fire accident when they were casually patrolling in that area and immediately launched an rescue operation to help out the people trapped inside the affected location.

Further probe is underway.