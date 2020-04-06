68 UP cops tonsure head, resolve to defeat Covid-19

cops tonsure head to show resolve to defeat Covid-19
Agra: In an unprecedented scene, more than 60 police personnel in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district have shed their hair to send out a message of solidarity in fight against coronavirus.

A video going viral here shows a group of cops led by the SHO marching through the streets of Mughal emperor Akbar’s deserted capital, Fatehpur Sikri, displaying their shining heads without hair.

SHO Bhupendra Baliyan, told media persons that 68 cops of the thana had collectively shed their hair and turned baldies, to express their resolve to fight the coronavirus till the end.

Locals have expressed their confidence and are now cooperating with government officials amid lockdown restrictions.

