65.4% people want NRC to be implemented across country

New Delhi: About 65.4 percent of the people across the country and 76.9 percent of the people in Assam want the National Register of Citizens(NRC) to be implemented across India while 66 percent of the Muslim community opposes the idea, according to an IANS-CVoter survey.

The snap poll was carried out on over 3,000 citizens across the country between December 17 to 19 with booster sample of over 500 people each in Assam, the northeast and Muslim community collected during the same period.

As per the survey, 65.4 percent people across the country want the implementation of the NRC across the country, 28.3 percent people opposed the measure, while 6.3 percent people did not want to comment on the issue and or said that they don’t know about it.

However, among the Muslims, 66.2 percent people did not want the NRC to be implemented across the country while 28.5 percent of them favoured the idea. Among Hindus, 72.1 percent favoured the idea while 21.3 percent opposed it.

The report also showed that in east, west, north and south India, 65.9, 67.5, 73.8 and 52.1 percent people wanted the NRC to be implemented across the country while 31.4 percent in east, 22.1 percent in west, 20.1 percent in north and 40.6 percent in south India did not want the NRC to be implemented.

In the northeastern states, 73.4 percent people favoured the idea of implementing the NRC countrywide while 22 percent opposed the idea. In Assam – where a Supreme Court-monitored NRC exercise has already been conducted, 76.9 per cent people were in favour of its implementation, while 16.5 per cent were against it.

To another question why people think that Bangladeshi minority immigrants want to live in India, 61.4 percent people across the country felt that India has “better economic opportunities” and 23.8 percent thought they wanted to live in India as “they were perscuted” there. 14.8 percent declined to comment or said that they had no idea.