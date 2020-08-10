New Delhi: India, the third country worst hit by COVID-19 pandemic, recorded a spike of 62,064 coronavirus cases on Monday, pushing the total tally to 2,215,074. The country tested a record over 1,000 deaths in a single day.

The number of recoveries mounted to over 15 lakh, more than twice the active cases. Out of the total cases, 6,34,945 are active cases, 1,535,743 have recovered from the disease while 44,386 people have lost their lives in the fight against the deadly virus.

Notably, India recorded the highest number of recoveries in a single day at 54,859. The recovery rate has gone up to 68.78 per cent.

On Sunday, the government tested 7,19,364 samples, which dipped to 4,77,023 on Monday. A total of 2,45,83,558 samples have been tested so far.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total of 5,03,084 cases and 17,367 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu with 2,90,906 cases and 4,808 deaths. The southern state is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

Globally, , the overall number of coronavirus cases has topped 19.7 million, while the deaths have increased to over 729,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 19,778,566 and the fatalities rose to 729,692, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 5,044,435 and 162,919 respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in the second place with 3,035,422 infections and 101,049 deaths.