62 fall ill after consuming prasad at religious event in Uttar Pradesh

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Kannauj(UP): Atleast 62 people reportedly fell sick following the consumption of prasad distributed during a Satyanarayan Katha ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district.

The incident took place in Simuapur village at the residence of one Munna Lal Kashyap, where devotees had gathered on Friday night for the religious event.

As per sources, the prasad was served to those attending the ceremony. After few hours, several people started complaining health problems such as stomach pain, vomiting and weakness late in the night.

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They were immediately rushed to the nearby clinics for immediate treatment. Later, after the patients increased, they were shifted to district hospital for medical care.

As per the health officials, the condition of the patients is currently stable.