Bhopal: Amid rise in the COVID-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced a 60-hour weekend lockdown in the urban areas of the state.

“There will be a lockdown in all urban areas of the entire Madhya Pradesh from 6 pm on Friday till 6 am on Monday. We are also setting up containment zones in big cities. My intention has never been to impose a complete lockdown,” the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister announced on Thursday.

A lockdown will be enforced in all cities of the state from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday, added CM.

In the past three weeks, the state government imposed lockdowns in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior on Sundays and extended the curbs to some other cities last Sunday.

The MP government also announced a temporary suspension of bus operations from the neighbouring state of Chhattisgarh till April 15. The order also said that not wearing a mask will fall under the category of crime and strict action will be taken against those who do not wear masks.

Madhya Pradesh yesterday reported 4,043 new coronavirus cases, taking the infections tally in the state to 3,18,014. With 13 more fatalities, the death toll has climbed to 4,086, the state health department said.