6-yr-old boy killed, 4 others injured after student rams car into them in Lucknow

Lucknow: A tragic road accident killed one and injured four as a 12th class student driving a car at a high speed hit an auto-rickshaw and pedestrians in Banthra area in Uttar Pradesh Thursday evening.

The victim of this accident was Dikshant Patel, a six-year-old boy along with 4 others identified as Armaan (12), Avadh Bihari (42), Sadhana Verma (35), Meena Devi (60).

All the victims were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment but Dikshant succumbed to the injury as he was severely injured.

The accused boy was reportedly with his girlfriend in the Maruti Suzuki car when he lost his control on the steering and rammed onto an auto-rickshaw and later pedestrians.

As per the reports, after the hit and run case the boy dropped the girl in another location and fled.

The police have managed to find the alleged car but the class 12th boy is still on the run and is being searched.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.