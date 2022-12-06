6-yr-old boy falls into borewell in MP, rescue operation underway

The local police and the administration were informed about the incident, following which a rescue operation was launched which is presently underway.

Photo Credit: IANS

Bhopal: A six-year-old boy fell into a borewell at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said.

Betul District Collector Amanveer Singh Bains said a camera has been inserted into borewell to monitor the child’s movement.

Provisions have been made for oxygen supply in the borewell and a tunnel is being dug parallel to the borewell with the help of two JCB machines.

Besides the District Collector, SP Simala Prasad along with other officials are monitring the situation.

The Chief Minister’s Office informed that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is personaly monitoring the situation and taking review form the Collector.

The rescue operation was underway till the time of filing this report.

(IANS)

