6-Year-Old LKG Student Dies in Visakhapatnam after Alleged Slap by Teacher

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Visakhapatnam: A 6-year-old LKG student died after allegedly being slapped by his teacher over homework, in a tragic incident that has sparked outrage.

As per reports, the boy was in class when the teacher allegedly slapped him for not completing homework. He then collapsed in the teacher’s lap. The child was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV. In the video that went viral, the child is seen falling face-first after the alleged assault.

The parents have alleged that the teacher’s assault led to the child’s death. After news spread, angry parents and locals gathered outside the school demanding strict action. Police intervened to control the situation.

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Police have registered a case and the teacher has been taken into custody. The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death. Authorities said further action will depend on the autopsy report and CCTV evidence.

The school management has expressed condolences and said they are cooperating with the police investigation.