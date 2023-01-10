6 year old boy falls into 40 feet bore-well in UP, rescued safely

Lucknow: In a tragic occurrence, a 6-year-old boy fell into a 40-feet deep bore-well in Uttar Pradesh today. The incident took place in Kotla Sadat in Hapur area. The child was playing outside the house when he slipped into the bore-well.

The villagers were warned by the boy’s screams from the well while panic and chaos swept through the area following the incident.

As per reports, the bore well belongs to Hapur Municipality. A local resident complained that the well that was dug by the government to supply water to the area. Yet, no one came to cover it.

After being alerted, a National Disaster Relief Service (NDRF) team rushed to the spot and initiated the rescue operation.

As per the latest reports, the boy was successfully taken out by the rescue team from the bore well with no major injuries.