6-storey building collapses in Delhi, 1 killed, several feared trapped

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New Delhi: A tragic incident took place in which a 6-storey building has been reportedly collapsed and at least 1 killed and 50 students are said to be feared trapped inside near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi today afternoon.

As per reports, the information has come up on the students rescued so far which is a count of 6. Efforts are being made to rescue the rest of the trapped students. The rescued students are being sent to a hospital for treatment by an ambulance.

Following the incident the local police, fire brigade, ambulance, and other emergency services have been gathered at the spot.

As per Delhi Police, the exact number of persons trapped/injured is not known at present. 2 persons have been rescued so far.

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta tweets, “Deeply concerned by the building collapse incident at Satya Niketan, RK Puram. Teams from DDMA, NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, MCD, CATS and Civil Defence are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing. The adjacent building has been vacated as a precautionary measure. Every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped and provide immediate assistance to the affected families. The situation is being closely monitored, and all concerned agencies are working in coordination. The safety and well-being of every citizen remain our highest priority.”

#WATCH | Delhi: JCB machines carry out rescue operations at the site of a building collapse near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi. More details are awaited. As per Delhi Police, the exact number of persons trapped/injured is not known at present. 2 persons have been rescued so… pic.twitter.com/uyeYUxqNPK — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2026