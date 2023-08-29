6 pilgrims killed in SUV-bus collision in Karnataka

Karnataka: In a devastating incident six people were killed after a head on collision occurred between an SUV and a government bus in Karnataka’s Ramanagar, on Monday, said police.

The dreadful incident took place Kemmale Gate near Sathanur town of the district, police said.

The victims of this heart-wrenching incident were pilgrims hailing from Chandapura in Bengaluru. They were returning home after offering their prayers at the Male Mahadeshwara temple in Chamarajanagar.

Among the six individuals who tragically lost their lives, five have been identified as Nagesh, Puttaraju, Jothirlingappa (the owner of the car), Govinda, and Kumar. The impact of the collision was so severe that it left the SUV in a severely mangled state.

The bus driver also suffered severe injuries in the collision and has been admitted to a hospital for medical treatment. Additionally, several other passengers on the bus sustained minor injuries during the incident.

In the aftermath of the accident, the police worked diligently to recover the bodies of the victims from the badly damaged SUV.