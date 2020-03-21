6 new cases in Rajasthan, total rises to 23

Jaipur, March 21 (IANS) Rajasthan on Saturday witnessed six new positive cases of coronavirus out of which five belonged to Bhilwara and one was from Jaipur. These fresh cases took the total tally to 23 in the state from 17 registered on Friday, confirmed health officials.

Bhilwara which registered six new cases on Friday, witnessed five fresh cases on Saturday taking its total tally to 11. Out of this, nine are admitted in Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara while two are in Jaipur situated SMS hospital.

All five new Bhilwara cases comprise the hospital staff where the doctor, who tested positive on Friday, was working, said Rohit Kumar Singh, the Additional Chief Secretary.

This hospital has over 200 staff members who are being screened.

Overall, total samples collected till Saturday morning are 658 out of which 23 have tested positive (three cured).

593 have tested negative while 42 are underprocess, said Singh.

Over total 34,034 passengers from 242 flights were screened at Jaipur situated Sanganer International Airport till Friday.

Health bulletin issued by the state health department said that the cumulative number of passengers from China under observation as on Friday was 2,202, while 1,828 went under home isolation to the date. Also, 279 people were admitted to isolation wards.

These apart, 242 symptomatic passengers were admitted in hospitals and a total of 38 passengers were quarantined.

IANS