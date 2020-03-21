6 more positive cases in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, March 21 (IANS) Amid the scare of coronavirus, Gujarat recorded six more positive cases of the infection on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, talking to a TV channel, said: “Six more cases of the coronavirus were found positive on Saturday, taking the total positive cases in the state to 13”.

An official of the Health and Family Welfare Department, said: “We had been awaiting the confirmation from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, which we received this morning and according to that six more positive cases of the coronavirus were registered on Saturday, apart from the seven cases reported till Friday”.

According to sources, there are four positive cases in Ahmedabad, one in Ahmedabad Rural, three in Vadodara, three in Surat, one in Rajkot and one in Gandhinagar.

