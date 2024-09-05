6 Maoists killed, 2 police personnel injured in encounter in Telangana

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana): An encounter broke out between police and Maoists in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Thursday.

Rohit Raj, Bhadradri Kothagudem District Superintendent informed in this regard.

According to latest reports, six Maoists were killed and two security personnel were injured in an encounter with police in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

It is further worth mentioning that, One of the two police personnel is critical and is undergoing treatment, police sources further confirmed. The combing operation is still underway. further detailed reports awaited in this regard.

Recently on Tuesday, atleast nine Maoists were killed during an encounter with the security forces in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh.