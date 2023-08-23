6 killed, many injured as truck rams into a vehicle in Rajasthan

Dausa (Rajasthan) (ANI): In a tragic incident, a truck rammed into a vehicle near Ukrund village under Mandawar Police Station limits on August 22, in which six people died and many people were injured.

The incident happened near the residence of Mahua MLA Om Prakash Hudla. The injured people are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. Mahua MLA Om Prakash Hudla expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot talked to the MLA over the telephone and expressed his condolences to the families.

“A truck rammed into a vehicle near Ukrund village under Mandawar PS limits in which six people died, four are seriously injured and have been referred to Jaipur and five are admitted to the local hospital,” said ASP Bajrang Singh Shekhawat.