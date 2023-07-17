6 killed in SUV-truck collision in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: In a horrifying incident, at least six people died and another was injured after an SUV and truck collided near MP’s Sagar city on Sunday evening, said police.

According to the Sub Divisional Officer of Police, the incident occurred near Bamori Doodar on the Sagar-Jabalpur road, under the limits of the Sanodha police station.

As per the police, the driver of the truck has been identified, and soon he will be arrested. It has been learned that the collision was so severe that the car completely shattered while the truck skidded off the road.

The car was travelling towards Sagar from Damoh, whereas the truck was coming from Gadhakota.

The SUV was carrying seven people, six of whom were killed on the spot, while another is being treated in the hospital.