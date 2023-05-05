6 killed in scuffle over land dispute in MP’s Morena

Bhopal: At least six persons were shot dead in broad daylight over an alleged property dispute between two groups in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Friday, the police said.

The deceased include three women belonging to the same family, while at least four are reportedly admitted in a hospital with severe injuries.

The incident was recorded on a mobile phone by an eyewitness when four to five people got into a scuffle and started shouting. After this a man with a gun was seen opening fire on the people present at the spot, the police added.

The incident took place in Lepa village over an old land dispute, the police said.

According to the police, a fight broke out between two groups supporting Dhir Singh and Gajendra Singh. Initially, the supporters of Gajendra Singh were beaten with sticks and eventually, the situation turned violent as Shaymu and Ajit (belonging to the Dhir Singh camp) opened fire on the other side.

Senior police officials reached the spot and have started investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, State Congress President Kamal Nath has said “this incident is a serious challenge to the law and order situation in the state. Incidents challenging law and order are happening one after the other in the state but the state government is not able to control the situation”.

Taking to his official Twitter account to express his concern over the incident, Nath added, “I request the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that action should be taken in this matter according to the law.”