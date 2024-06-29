6 killed in horrific car crash on Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, as many as six people were killed and four people were left injured due to grisly collision between two cars on the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway on Friday late night. The incident occurred near Kadwanchi village on Samruddhi Highway in Jalna district, nearly 400 km from Maharashtra’s capital city of Mumbai.

According to reports, the crash occurred around 11 pm when a Swift Dzire entered the highway from the wrong side after refuelling and rammed an Ertiga going to Mumbai from Nagpur.

Due to the severe crash, the Ertiga flung into the air and landed on the barricade lining the highway. The accident resulted in death of six individuals on the spot.

On receiving information about the incident, the police immediately reached to the spot, seized the spot and sent them for autopsy. The cops further rushed the injured to the nearby hospital and initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

In a similar instance in Odisha’s Jaleswar today, one person died while another person was critically injured after their bike fell in roadside. According to sources, the duo were returning home in Panchupali after attending a feast when their bike lost control and fell into roadside. The man siting behind suffered severe injuries on head which resulted in his death on the spot.