6 Killed as speeding container truck runs over bus passengers in Uttar Pradesh

Mathura: At least six people were killed on Saturday after a speeding container truck ran over bus passengers on Yamuna Expressway here in Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources, the bus was travelling from Delhi’s Nangloi to Kanpur when the deadly accident took place, resulting in the death of six passengers.

The bus was halted on the expressway after some passengers requested the bus driver to stop because they wanted to take a washroom break.

As the bus halted on the expressway, a speeding container coming from behind rammed into the bus and then ran over the passengers who were standing on the road. After the accident, the container driver fled the scene.

On being informed, the police reached the spot immediately and rushed the injured to the nearest hospital. As per the report, six people were killed and three other people were injured in the accident. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. The police are investigating the case further.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the road accident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. The Chief Minister has also directed officials to immediately reach the spot and expedite relief efforts, ANI rpeorted.

