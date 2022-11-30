6 killed as fire breaks out in Uttar Pradesh

Firozabad: In a tragic incident, six members of a family were killed in Firozabad of Uttar Pradesh. The fire broke out at a factory last evening.

According to reports, the fire broke out in the ground floor of the building where the family lived. Among the deceased, four of them were children who were killed in the incident.

As per information, the fire was ignited due to short circuit in an inverter factory. The incident happened in Padham town of Jasrana area under Firozabad district.

As soon as the fire broke out, it soon spread to the upper floor where the family was staying, as said Ashish Tiwari, Superintendent of Police, Firozabad.

At least 18 fire engines reached the site. After almost two-and-half hour the fire service team doused the flames.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced compensation of Rs. 2 lakhs to the family.