6 killed, 25 injured after two buses collided in Maharashtra’s Buldhana

Maharashtra: At least six dead, including two women and 25 others were injured after two luxury travel buses collided on National Highway in Buldhana district, Maharashtra. It is reported that four to five people were critical injured.

The incident took place around 2.30 am on a flyover in Malkapur town within the district, as confirmed by a police official. One of the buses, was heading to Hingoli for the Amarnath pilgrimage, collided with the other bus heading towards Nashik.

According to a senior police official, the collision happened when the Nashik-bound bus attempted to overtake a truck, inadvertently coming in front of the second bus, leading to the fatal accident.

Promptly upon receiving the information, the police and authorities rushed to the scene and transported the injured to nearby hospitals. The collision caused disruptions to traffic on the route, affecting vehicular movement in the area.