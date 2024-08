New Delhi: In a tragic incident, as many as 6 people were reportedly killed while 22 sustained injury after a private bus fell into a 200-meter-deep gorge in Ladakh on Thursday.

The bus was on its way to Eastern Ladakh from Leh.

After getting information about the mishap, Police rushed to the spot. All the injured persons were shifted to the District Hospital SNM in Leh. Reportedly, health condition of some of these injured patients are critical.

Further information awaited.