6 killed, 2 injured as car rams into pilgrims group in West Bengal

Kolkata: At least six people were killed, while two were injured after a car rammed into a group of pilgrims in Darjeeling district of West Bengal. The incident occurred at Muni tea estate near Bagdogra under Phansidewa block of the district on Monday morning.

According to reports, a group of 12 pilgrims who were participating in the Kanwar yatra in the holy month of Sawan and were en route to Junglee Baba Bholenath Temple when a car coming from Deogarh rammed into them.

Six of them died on the spot, while two were severely injured. While the remaining four people narrowly escaped death or injuries as they stayed back to drink water.

On receiving information about the accident, the police rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.

The cops have further initiated a probe into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

In a similar incident today morning, as many as five college students were killed, while two others were injured after their vehicle collided with a truck in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. The accident occurred on the Chennai-Thiruthani highway near Tiruttani of the district.

