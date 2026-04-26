6 injured as Swiss Air Flight’s Engine catches fire during takeoff

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New Delhi: A major aviation scare unfolded at Indira Gandhi International Airport after a Swiss International Air Lines flight aborted takeoff due to an engine failure that triggered a fire. The incident left six passengers injured and sparked panic among those onboard.

The flight, identified as LX147 and operated by an Airbus A330, was scheduled to fly from Delhi to Zurich. The aircraft had begun its takeoff run around 1:08 AM when one of its engines malfunctioned and caught fire. Acting swiftly, the crew rejected takeoff and initiated emergency evacuation procedures.

A total of 228 passengers, including four infants, were onboard at the time. All passengers were evacuated on the runway using emergency slides, while stairs were arranged for those unable to use them. Six passengers sustained injuries during the evacuation and were immediately taken to hospital. The crew members were reported safe.

The airline confirmed that a special task force has been set up to investigate the cause of the engine failure. Technical experts will inspect the aircraft to determine what went wrong. Meanwhile, affected passengers are being provided assistance, including rebooking options and hotel accommodations.

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Authorities are continuing their probe into the incident, while airport operations returned to normal after the emergency response.

Watch the video here:

Emergency evacuation from Swiss Delhi – Zurich flight LX0147 pic.twitter.com/rvzhCPb3bg — Ishan Jain (@JainIshan316) April 25, 2026