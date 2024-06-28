3 killed, 6 injured as portion of Delhi Airport’s roof collapsed due to heavy rain

New Delhi: At least three people were killed, while six people were injured after a portion of the roof of Terminal-1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi collapsed on Friday morning. The incident reportedly occurred due to heavy rain.

According to reports, the roof collapsed at around 5.30 am due to which many vehicles including cabs were damaged. Following this, all the flight operations in the Terminal 1 has been temporarily suspended.

On receiving information, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) rushed to the spot. As per official reports, the roof sheet and the support beams collapsed, damaging the cars parked in the pick-up and drop area. The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.

Following the incident, the Delhi Airport released an official statement which said that a portion of the canopy at the old Departure forecourt of Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 collapsed due to heavy rain since early this morning.

“There are injuries reported, and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected. As a result of this incident, all departures from Terminal 1 are temporarily suspended, and check-in counters are closed as a safety measure. We sincerely regret this disruption and apologize for any inconvenience caused,” the statement read.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has informed that the departing flights from Terminal 1 are cancelled till 2 pm today due to the incident.

Furthermore, reviewing the incident, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu informed via a tweet that he is personally monitoring the roof collapse incident.

Further detailed information related to the incident are awaited as rescue operation is underway.