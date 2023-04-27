6 injured as multi-vehicles pile up on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Mumbai: Atleast six people were injured after multi-vehicles pile up on Mumbai Pune expressway on Thursday afternoon.

The accident took place after truck rammed into several vehicles reportedly after brake failure. Around seven to eight cars crashed into each other on the Mumbai-Pune expressway near Maharashtra’s Khopoli.

No casualty has been reported yet. None of the injured have sustained any major injuries.

In a similar incident, four people where killed after their car hit a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

“The car was on its way to Pune from Mumbai. It hit a loaded stationary truck from behind, parked on the roadside and three people including the driver died in this incident”, the local police said.

This is a developing story.