6 elephants trapped in pit rescued in Assam

New Delhi: At least six elephants were reportedly rescued by the Forest Department officials of Assam on Thursday. The elephants were trapped in the pit of a brick factory in Samtal area near Hollongapar Gibbon Sancturay.

After getting information from the locals about the trapped elephants, the Forest Department officers reached the spot and carried out the rescue operation. They used the earth movers and pulled out the elephants from the pit.

Speaking on the matter, Angshuma Bhuyan, Forest Ranger, Mariani Range says, “I learned about the incident around 4:30 am today. With the help of an earth mover, we were able to rescue the herd. It was a serious situation because one of the trapped elephants was a calf. Fortunately, no elephants were injured.”

Watch the video here: