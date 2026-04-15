6 devotees Killed, 21 Injured as bus overturns in Punjab

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Chandigarh: At least six devotees were reportedly killed and twenty-one were injured after bus overturned near Himmatpura village in Punjab yesterday.

This incident took place around 10 PM when the devotees were returning from Anandpur Sahib after the occasion of Baisakhi festival.

It is being reportedly said that the victims of the incident include a woman. The injured persons were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

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As per reports, the local police rushed to the spot of the incident and carried out relief operations.

The reason behind this accident is yet to be determined and the investigation for the same is underway.