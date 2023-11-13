6 dead, several injured in fire in Hyderabad, rescue operations underway

Hyderabad: Six people died after a massive fire in Hyderabad engulfed a chemical godown on the first floor of a four storied building in Telangana. A massive fire in a storage godown has been located in an apartment complex in Bazarghat area in Nampally of Hyderabad

“The repair work of a car was going on in the godown on the ground floor. The sparks spread to the chemical barrel kept in the godown and caused the fire. Within no time, the fire engulfed other floors of the building and caused six deaths,” said DCP Venkateshwar Rao, Central Zone, Hyderabad told ANI. “As many as three people were injured,” he added.

On the Nampally fire incident which has claimed 6 lives, DG (Fire Services) Nagi Reddy says, “The storage of chemicals in the building might have been done illegally.”

“Chemicals were stored in the stilt area of the building and the fire was caused due to these chemicals. A total of 21 persons were rescued of which 6 people died, injured under treatment. All persons have been rescued from the apartment building,” the Fire Services DG added.

Also Read: No Casualty Reported In Any Fire Incident This Diwali In Delhi