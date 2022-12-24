6 dead, multiple injured due to brick kiln accident in Bihar

Motihari: At least six people were killed and over a dozen people reportedly injured after a brick kiln chimney collapsed on top of the workers in Bihar.

The incident happened in Nilgiri village under the jurisdiction of Ramgadhwa police station in Motihari of East Champaran. It was reported on Friday.

Police stated that the owner of the brick kiln, Mohd Ishrar was among the deceased.

The district magistrate and superitendant of police rushed to the spot, said a statement issued by the Bihar police headquarters. The statement also stated that the rescue work is still on.

About 24 labourers were present at the site of incident. While six people have been confirmed dead, others are injured. The rescue work is still ongoing.

The injured were rushed to a nearby government hospital.

Bihar chief minister, Nitish Kumar expressed his grief over the incident and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.