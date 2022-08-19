Gujarat Accidents
Image Credit: IANS

6 Dead In 3 Separate Gujarat Accidents

By KalingaTV Bureau 88 0

Ahmedabad: At least six people were killed in three separate accidents in Gujarat, police said on Friday.

All three accidents took place on Thursday night.

In the first accident, an Ahmedabad family were travelling in their personal vehicle from Vatva to Vadodara. The car rammed into a truck, killing all the four persons travelling in the vehicle on the spot.

Ahmedabad police said the exact cause of the accident is being investigated.

The victims were identified as Jayshree (60), her daughter-in-law Hitika (40), granddaughter Jaini (four) and driver Akbar Chatri.

The second accident was a hit and run reported in Ahmedabad. The victim, Vishal Gaikwad (25), was returning home from work when an Audi coming from the opposite direction on the Chimanbhai bridge hit his bike and dragged him for almost 100 meters.

In the third accident, a dumper hit a motorcycle near Limkheda circuit house road, in which bike rider Kanubhai died on the spot and his brother Dilipbhai was hospitalised in critical condition.

The driver of the dumper is absconding.

You might also like
Nation

India Reports 15,754 Fresh Covid Cases, 47 Deaths

Nation

5 Held For Stripping Girl, Thrashing Couple In UP

State

Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel rate remains constant in Bhubaneswar

Business

Gold rate in India marginally increases for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.