6 dead after truck mows down kanwariyas in Hathras

Hathras: Atleast six persons died after a truck ran over a group of Kanwariyas from Madhya Pradesh’s Hathras on wee hours of Saturday.

The incident took place at 2.15 am on Saturday morning, while five persons died on the spot and one succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The Kanwariyas were enroute to Gwalior from Haridwar with their Kanwars when the speeding truck lost its balance and rammed into them.

“5 dead, 1 seriously injured after seven Kanwar devotees were moved down by a truck around 2.15 am today, at Sadabad PS in Hathras. They were en route to Gwalior from Haridwar with their Kanwars”: Rajeev Krishna, ADG, Agra Zone.

The ADG informed that the probe is underway in the incident. We have received info about the driver, he will be nabbed soon.

