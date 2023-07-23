6 dead, 20 injured after bus collided with lorry in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Six dead and 20 others injured after a bus collided with a truck in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the bus was on its way to Chennai and rammed into a Chennai-bound lorry.

Four passengers of the bus died on the spot and two others succumbed to their injuries while being shifted to the hospital.

“The accident took place when the RTC bus, coming from Tirupati and headed towards Kadapa, collided with a lorry going towards Chennai. Four people travelling on the RTC bus died on the spot, and two others died on the way. More than 20 injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital,” a police officer said.