6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Hokkaido , no warning for tsunami

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Tokyo: A strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido early Monday morning, triggering panic but causing no major damage or casualties.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the quake occurred at around 5:23 am at a depth of 83 km in the southern region of Hokkaido. The agency revised the magnitude from an initial 6.1 to 6.2.

No tsunami warning has been issued following the earthquake. The United States Geological Survey stated that the threat to life and property remains minimal due to the low population density in the affected region, located about 200 km from Sapporo.

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However, officials have warned of possible landslides and falling rocks in areas that experienced strong tremors. Authorities also cautioned that there is a high probability of similar magnitude earthquakes occurring in the coming week.

Earlier, a 5.0 magnitude quake was recorded in the sea south of Hokkaido. The recent seismic activity follows a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck off northern Iwate Prefecture last week, injuring several people and causing minor tsunami waves.

Japan, located along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” remains one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world, experiencing nearly 1,500 tremors annually.