5G services to start in the country from today

Mayurbhanj: 5G services will be started in the country today. Prime minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the 5G services in the country during the India Mobile Congress forum which will be held in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. In Odisha, the first place which will get this service is SLS Memorial Residential School. This school is located at Pahadpur, Mayurbhanj, which is the village of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. She had donated the land for the construction of this school. This school will be the first place in Odisha to get 5G services.

Today it will be clarified as to which particular places in the country will get 5G services. Prime minister will present information regarding the 5G services.

Reliance Jio has clarified that 5G services in the country will be started in four major cities- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata. Airtel will also provide 5G services first in these four cities. Both the companies have declared that 5G services will be started in the country before Diwali.

The aim of the companies as well as the government is to provide 5G services in the entire country by 2023.