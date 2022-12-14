5G services initiated in 50 towns in 14 states

The Parliament was notified on Friday that the 5G telecom services have commenced in 50 towns spanned over across 14 states since November 26.

According to sources, Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan, the minister of state for communications of India have stated in a written reply in Rajya Sabha that the telecom workers have started providing 5G services in the nation since October 1, 2022.

As per reports, the government has taken a number of regulatory initiatives to ease a quicker and more seamless rollout of telecom networks (including 5G) and the extension of the country’s telecommunications infrastructure, which includes the making of abundant spectrums accessible for the mobile services through auction. Further, the government has also set up spectrum for BSNL to offer 5G services.

Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Nathdwara. The company recently launched 5G services in all 33 district headquarters of Gujarat.

Airtel also have started 5G roll out in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati and Patna.

